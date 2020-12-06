Breathalysers out, roadside routine in

Covid fears see return of old-school balance tests for drink-driving

If you’re stopped for suspected drink-driving this festive season, expect some old-fashioned treatment at the side of the road.



The use of breathalysers has been suspended in most of SA since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and traffic cops have resorted to methods such as asking drivers to stand on one leg or walk along a white line if they suspect them of being over the limit...