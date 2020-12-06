News

Breathalysers out, roadside routine in

Covid fears see return of old-school balance tests for drink-driving

06 December 2020 - 00:00 By Sipokazi Fokazi

If you’re stopped for suspected drink-driving this festive season, expect some old-fashioned treatment at the side of the road.

The use of breathalysers has been suspended in most of SA since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and traffic cops have resorted to methods such as asking drivers to stand on one leg or walk along a white line if they suspect them of being over the limit...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It's a potential disaster': Ban on failing grades 1-3 splits views News
  2. Dr Matlwa Mabaso's on a mission to end stunting in SA's children News
  3. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  4. Hunt for Bushiris' escape route zooms in on road borders News
  5. Appeal judge foils Guptas, slaps down other judges News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...