Breathalysers out, roadside routine in
Covid fears see return of old-school balance tests for drink-driving
06 December 2020 - 00:00
If you’re stopped for suspected drink-driving this festive season, expect some old-fashioned treatment at the side of the road.
The use of breathalysers has been suspended in most of SA since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and traffic cops have resorted to methods such as asking drivers to stand on one leg or walk along a white line if they suspect them of being over the limit...
