Didata race claim 'damages the firm'

The CEO of information technology giant Dimension Data, Grant Bodley, has come out in defence of his company, denying allegations of institutional racism in the face of a multimillion-rand lawsuit by former BEE partner and executive chair Andile Ngcaba.



In an interview with the Sunday Times, Bodley spoke highly of Ngcaba but said the court case in which he is suing Didata for R271m, alleging racial discrimination and violation of an equal pay undertaking, has left him disappointed...