Masuku takes ANC to task over failure to charge him
06 December 2020 - 12:53
Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has cried foul over his party's failure to lay charges against him almost two months after sidelining him.
Masuku has been languishing at home after being suspended by the ANC and axed from the Gauteng cabinet, after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on a corruption scandal at the health department found he had failed in his duty to conduct oversight...
