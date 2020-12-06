Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed

Teachers' union vows court action, saying there's no evidence most pupils cheated

Some of SA's top matrics, hand-picked by the education department for special tutoring to prepare them for university, have been drawn into the biggest scandal to hit the matric exams in years.



An ambitious undertaking to rewrite two exams - a first in SA history - hit a snag yesterday when teacher union Sadtu said it would go to court tomorrow to halt the rewrite...