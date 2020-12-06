Private trains on state rails a 'win-win' for SA transport
06 December 2020 - 00:00
The open access proposal announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October to allow private operators to run trains on the Transnet network is an opportunity to move freight such as containers, agricultural products and hazardous chemicals off the road.
This, transport experts say, would not take existing business away from Transnet, but would help ease the pressure of trucks on the road...
