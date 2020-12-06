R11m from National Lotteries Commission for just lick of paint?
06 December 2020 - 00:02
The funding application to the National Lotteries Commission by a charity organisation, I Am Made for God's Glory, promised a cricket pitch, tennis courts, soccer and rugby fields, and volleyball and basketball courts in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
Except that the stadium being promised had already been built by the municipality seven years earlier in 2008...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.