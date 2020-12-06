News

Ride, the beloved steam train

As Alan Paton memorably said, this is a part of the country lovely beyond any singing of it. And what better way to admire it than from the coaches of a train. Paul Ash reports on a project to alleviate poverty by combining steam trains with a chapter from SA’s literary past

Paul Ash Senior reporter
06 December 2020 - 00:00

There is a little railway that climbs from the valley of the Umzimkulu River and weaves its way across rippling cane fields to Carisbrooke, then plunges down through wattle plantations to Ixopo.

In the opening pages of Cry, the Beloved Country, Alan Paton writes of riding the train out of the great valley to Carisbrooke, which was — and still is — no more than a corrugated-iron country station and a level crossing where the road from Ixopo to Madonela crosses the tracks...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It's a potential disaster': Ban on failing grades 1-3 splits views News
  2. Dr Matlwa Mabaso's on a mission to end stunting in SA's children News
  3. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  4. Hunt for Bushiris' escape route zooms in on road borders News
  5. Appeal judge foils Guptas, slaps down other judges News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...