Shepherd Bushiri accused of raping teenagers
06 December 2020 - 00:05
Prosecutors seeking to extradite Shepherd Bushiri have told the Malawian government of a raft of further charges the self-styled prophet faces, including the alleged rape of girls as young as 16 and contravention of the Suppression of Witchcraft Act.
Sources close to the extradition process told the Sunday Times that besides charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money-laundering, Bushiri, 37, who fled SA three weeks ago with his wife Mary, is also wanted in connection with:..
