Studying during Covid-19: It’s been an education

SA’s million-plus university students have been through a tough year as campuses closed down and they were sent home, sometimes finding themselves with few resources to continue studying. But, they tell Claire Keeton, the Year of the Pandemic has taught them some valuable lessons

When University of Cape Town medical student Langa Twala saw slides of the novel coronavirus in a virology lecture, he could not have known that the microscopic spiked virus would turn his year upside down. Students in 2020 have had to deal with more extended disruptions than those during the #FeesMustFall protests in recent years.



“Coronavirus sounded like something that would stay far away, but it escalated so quickly,” said Twala, a 2020 class rep and former president of the Health Sciences Students’ Council...