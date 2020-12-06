When the virus hits, 'you are not special'

For health minister Zweli Mkhize, his brush with the potentially fatal coronavirus starkly brought home the reality of his shared human mortality.



Mkhize, the face of SA's fight against Covid-19, this week opened up about the recent scare when he too became a pandemic statistic - both he and his wife Dr May Mkhize tested positive for the virus in October and went into quarantine...