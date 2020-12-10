News

Festive offer: save 20% on a Sunday Times subscription or 30% on a gift voucher

Enjoy the Sunday Times every weekend along with exclusive news every weekday from Sunday Times Daily

10 December 2020 - 16:30
Get your festive-season discount now.
Get your festive-season discount now.
Image: Sunday Times

This festive season, don't wait for gifts you don't need. Treat yourself instead to a 20% discount on our Sunday Times digital or digital and print subscription packages – or spoil your friends and family with a Sunday Times gift subscription at 30% off!

Our subscribers have full access to every weekend's range of Sunday Times articles, including top columnists, in-depth analysis, lifestyle, sport and more, along with a new edition of Sunday Times Daily every weekday, produced by the same newsroom to ensure you don't miss a thing when it comes to the news of the day. 

Our festive offers this year:

>> Get a Sunday Times digital subscription for only R64 per month

>> Get a Sunday Times digital & print subscription for only R78 per month

>> Save 30% on a Sunday Times gift subscription

Terms & conditions

Offer valid until January 11 2021. Offer valid for individuals only. Online offer valid for new subscribers only. Terms and conditions apply.

Most read

  1. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  2. Shepherd Bushiri accused of raping teenagers News
  3. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  4. R11m from National Lotteries Commission for just lick of paint? News
  5. The rise of an ethical woman: Unisa's first female vice-chancellor Puleng ... News

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...