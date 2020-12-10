Festive offer: save 20% on a Sunday Times subscription or 30% on a gift voucher
Enjoy the Sunday Times every weekend along with exclusive news every weekday from Sunday Times Daily
This festive season, don't wait for gifts you don't need. Treat yourself instead to a 20% discount on our Sunday Times digital or digital and print subscription packages – or spoil your friends and family with a Sunday Times gift subscription at 30% off!
Our subscribers have full access to every weekend's range of Sunday Times articles, including top columnists, in-depth analysis, lifestyle, sport and more, along with a new edition of Sunday Times Daily every weekday, produced by the same newsroom to ensure you don't miss a thing when it comes to the news of the day.
Our festive offers this year:
>> Get a Sunday Times digital subscription for only R64 per month
>> Get a Sunday Times digital & print subscription for only R78 per month
Terms & conditions
Offer valid until January 11 2021. Offer valid for individuals only. Online offer valid for new subscribers only. Terms and conditions apply.