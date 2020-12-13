Ace Magashule 'played open cards' with ANC integrity body
13 December 2020 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule denied being involved in any corruption related to the R255m Free State asbestos tender during his appearance before the party's integrity commission yesterday, insiders said.
They said he told the commission he received no personal benefit from money donated by businesses that won the tender — all the money went to support students who were doing courses abroad...
