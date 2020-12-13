Apology to Trevor Manuel, Maria Ramos

In "Free-flights jackpot for 'pensioner' ministers (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2020-11-22-against-rules-former-ministers-and-spouses-fly-high-on-free-air-tickets/)" (November 22), we reported that former ministers and their spouses had racked up bills of R45.3m on flights despite the excessive benefit having been removed from the ministerial handbook last year.



The sub headline stated that "Rules don't allow it, but ex-ministers fly high on public purse", and we quoted Kamogelo Mogotsi, spokesperson for public service minister Senzo Mchunu, as saying that the free flights for former members of the executive had been scrapped...