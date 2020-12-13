‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell

Catherine Deare thought she'd found the ideal tenants — a charming couple, full of smiles. Then they stopped paying rent, wouldn't move out, and began making home improvements.



Two years after the couple moved into the R5m house in Constantia, Cape Town, Deare was forced to sell the property for less than half its value. She still owes the bank millions and is bankrupt...