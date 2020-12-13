News

‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
13 December 2020 - 00:00

Catherine Deare thought she'd found the ideal tenants — a charming couple, full of smiles. Then they stopped paying rent, wouldn't move out, and began making home improvements.

Two years after the couple moved into the R5m house in Constantia, Cape Town, Deare was forced to sell the property for less than half its value. She still owes the bank millions and is bankrupt...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  2. Shepherd Bushiri accused of raping teenagers News
  3. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  4. Festive offer: save 20% on a Sunday Times subscription or 30% on a gift voucher News
  5. Studying during Covid-19: It’s been an education News

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...