Former ANC MP Dumisani Ximbi, Porsche settle car dispute

A glimmer of light has appeared at the end of the tunnel for a former ANC MP who complained he could not drive his Porsche because the German car firm’s Cape Town branch had banned him from its premises.



The motor industry ombud had first declined to consider Dumisani Ximbi’s complaint, saying it was not about the service provided to his 2012 Cayenne SUV “but about ill-treatment, violation of customer and constitutional rights and of his banning from Porsche with no justified reasons”...