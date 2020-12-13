Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’

Threats of a land grab and a protection racket have forced a Durban property boss to hire armed security guards to protect two historic but derelict houses he owns in an upmarket suburb.



Salim Munshi, who has bought a string of prime properties in the greater Durban area, recently hired armed guards after a group of unknown men allegedly tried to extort rent from his tenants — mostly foreign nationals — who live at two houses around the corner from each other on Peter Mokaba Ridge and High Road in Musgrave...