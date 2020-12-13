Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Threats of a land grab and a protection racket have forced a Durban property boss to hire armed security guards to protect two historic but derelict houses he owns in an upmarket suburb.
Salim Munshi, who has bought a string of prime properties in the greater Durban area, recently hired armed guards after a group of unknown men allegedly tried to extort rent from his tenants — mostly foreign nationals — who live at two houses around the corner from each other on Peter Mokaba Ridge and High Road in Musgrave...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.