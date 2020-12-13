Mkhize says citizens must 'make a choice — life, or sickness and death'

Health experts have pleaded with authorities to ramp up the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols as a second wave “that seems determined to dwarf the first wave” sweeps across SA.

“We are going to be very busy this festive season. A lot of people will be in a jolly mood and will likely want to party beyond midnight,” said Joburg metro police spokesperson chief supt Wayne Minnaar.

Minnaar admitted that the metro police were monitoring clubs and venues “in a reactionary manner” — only responding when a complaint against an establishment had been laid. He said they had closed “numerous” places, especially those operating after the midnight curfew, but no fines have been issued.

This also seems to be the case in the major centres of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape singled out by health minister Zweli Mkhize this week as having alarming spikes in infections.