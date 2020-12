Mkhize says citizens must 'make a choice — life, or sickness and death'

“The owners or managers are held responsible to ensure compliance to Covid protocols, especially the wearing of masks. Gross negligence can result in a fine being issued or a summons to appear in court,” said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie. The police are joining forces with the public order policing and cluster crime-combating teams to enforce adherence to regulations, he said.

While the Western Cape has no specific task team established to enforce Covid-19 protocols, interventions are overseen by its provincial disaster management team.

Since the new lockdown regulations were announced, law enforcement agencies in conjunction with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board had mounted two joint operations targeted at taverns and shebeens in Nelson Mandela Bay, municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said. During these operations, three taverns in Motherwell were fined R3,000 each and temporarily closed.

“The awareness campaign that was launched to speak to tavern owners has had a positive affect, in that many establishments visited are adhering to health protocols,” Baron said. He added that compliance enforcement visits at taverns and shebeens over weekends were continuing.

In KwaZulu-Natal, medical staff and unions are concerned about a surge in cases. Infections jumped from 7,830 active cases last Saturday to 12,431 on Friday.

The provincial secretary for the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA, Mandla Shabangu, said at least 20 of its members had tested positive in the past two weeks. He said there were enough beds but not enough human resources to handle the surge.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that though the city was aware of the spike in infections, its beaches would remain open during the festive season.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, head of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, said that though he had predicted a second wave in the second week of January because of people travelling during December, it had started much earlier.

“And now we must consider the virus spreading to all the provinces as people go on holidays. We are heading to a quite severe situation,” he said at a University of KwaZulu-Natal research symposium on Thursday.

Karim said the big risk in the second surge was that South Africans had become complacent.

“I worked on the basis that people would understand that the government was not controlling them any more and so you had to take personal responsibility,” he said.