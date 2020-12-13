‘Rogue’ tenants become neighbours from hell
13 December 2020 - 00:00
The hijacking of houses in Johannesburg’s middle-and upper-class suburbs has cost the owners millions of rand and hit property prices in certain areas.
While Johannesburg is the worst affected, cities across SA are grappling with rogue tenants who sign leases they have little intention of honouring...
