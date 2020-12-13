SA cardiologists notch up heart op advance

Technique makes for safer implanting of live-saving ‘pump’

Fifty-three years after the world’s first heart transplant was done in Cape Town, another cardiac milestone has catapulted SA back into the global medical spotlight.



The breakthrough was made at the private Cape Town hospital that bears the name of Christiaan Barnard, the surgeon who became a global medical superstar after transplanting the heart of accident victim Denise Darvall, 25, into the chest of Louis Washkansky on December 3 1967. The 53-year-old recipient regained consciousness and survived for 18 days. ..