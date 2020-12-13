SA cardiologists notch up heart op advance
Technique makes for safer implanting of live-saving ‘pump’
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Fifty-three years after the world’s first heart transplant was done in Cape Town, another cardiac milestone has catapulted SA back into the global medical spotlight.
The breakthrough was made at the private Cape Town hospital that bears the name of Christiaan Barnard, the surgeon who became a global medical superstar after transplanting the heart of accident victim Denise Darvall, 25, into the chest of Louis Washkansky on December 3 1967. The 53-year-old recipient regained consciousness and survived for 18 days. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.