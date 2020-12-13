SA pair to row boldly where none have made it before
13 December 2020 - 00:00
KwaZulu-Natal paramedic Daniel Lobjoit, 27, and Free State-born doctor Daniel Kritzinger, 29, will soon be swapping their medical gear for oars as they embark on a treacherous 3,200km journey through Arctic waters next year.
The two South Africans are preparing to make history as they join a team of 13 others to conquer the Northwest Passage around the north of Canada and Alaska in state-of-the-art rowing boats designed by an Aston Martin engineer...
