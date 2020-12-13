Sunday Morning Assessment

State capture's dirty dozen laid bare

The past week may not be remembered as the most dramatic in the history of the state capture commission, but it provided a baleful reminder of the level of said and planning undertaken by companies and individuals now ensnared by capture allegations.



Mosilo Mothepu, a former executive of Regiments Capital and Trillian Capital, entities associated with Gupta stooge Salim Essa, told the commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that she knew almost a month in advance that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene would be fired in the summer of 2015...