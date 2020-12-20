Children's letters to Santa: All I want for Christmas ... is for Covid to be over
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Covid-19 is not only top of mind but top of some Christmas lists this year.
"I want this Covid to be over and go back to our normal life or at least the numbers to decrease," 12-year-old Kholo, from East London, wrote to Santa in a letter shared with the Sunday Times by her parents...
