Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery

A marketing manager who helped himself to booze from his firm's honesty bar and took it home because he was told to "have one for the road" has been dismissed.



A recent ruling by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) said Dräger SA - which makes breathalysers, among other things - was within its rights to fire the manager, named only as Mr Mhlanga...