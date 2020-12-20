Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery
20 December 2020 - 00:39
A marketing manager who helped himself to booze from his firm's honesty bar and took it home because he was told to "have one for the road" has been dismissed.
A recent ruling by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) said Dräger SA - which makes breathalysers, among other things - was within its rights to fire the manager, named only as Mr Mhlanga...
