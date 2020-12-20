Fight to put mom’s ‘killer’ in the dock

The pain of knowing that 70-year-old Genée Bergs had been brutally gunned down in her home drove her devastated daughter to push authorities to solve the crime, petitioning the police and National Prosecuting Authority to keep the case open.



Six years later, Bergs’s widower, Dieter Bergs, has been rearrested for her murder. The 85-year-old had been married to her for 15 years at the time of her death...