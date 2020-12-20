Gauteng stumbling in the dark on Covid stats

Health experts agree that unless Gauteng sorts out the reporting of its Covid-19 numbers, it will be difficult to plan a response to the pandemic.

Last month the province had to be excluded from the national statistics because health authorities needed to reconcile their data, health minister Zweli Mkhize said at the time.

But just over a week ago, provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana told the Sunday Times she had taken a look at the numbers and they did not appear to have been reconciled.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) this week also retracted a statement by one of its members to the effect that the second wave of infections had now hit Gauteng.

"During the press briefing at the online launch of the SACMC [South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium] epidemic explorer [dashboard], a member misspoke, suggesting Gauteng had entered a second wave," said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.