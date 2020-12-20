News

Insight Tribute

John le Carré: The spy who took up the pen

John le Carré helped us to understand the moral ambiguities of the Cold War of the mid-20th century, attacked the gross corporate power of a capitalist society and coined terms that are in common use today

20 December 2020 - 00:00 By AFP, AP and Reuters

John le Carré, the spy turned novelist, died last weekend, aged 89. Le Carré, who wrote 25 novels in six decades, shot to fame during the chilly depths of the Cold War as master of the spy thriller, before evolving into a scathing chronicler of the moral costs of globalisation.

Le Carré was born David John Moore Cornwell in Dorset on October 19 1931. His mother Olive fled the family home when he was five and he did not see her again until he was 21, instead enduring what he called “17 hugless years” with his father Ronnie, a tyrant and a conman who was jailed twice for fraud...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  2. How to read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  3. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News
  4. State capture's dirty dozen laid bare News
  5. Lepelle Water boss claims he was kidnapped by cops, forced to pay R2.9m News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...