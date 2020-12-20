Insight Tribute
John le Carré: The spy who took up the pen
John le Carré helped us to understand the moral ambiguities of the Cold War of the mid-20th century, attacked the gross corporate power of a capitalist society and coined terms that are in common use today
20 December 2020 - 00:00
John le Carré, the spy turned novelist, died last weekend, aged 89. Le Carré, who wrote 25 novels in six decades, shot to fame during the chilly depths of the Cold War as master of the spy thriller, before evolving into a scathing chronicler of the moral costs of globalisation.
Le Carré was born David John Moore Cornwell in Dorset on October 19 1931. His mother Olive fled the family home when he was five and he did not see her again until he was 21, instead enduring what he called “17 hugless years” with his father Ronnie, a tyrant and a conman who was jailed twice for fraud...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.