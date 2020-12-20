Insight Tribute

John le Carré: The spy who took up the pen

John le Carré helped us to understand the moral ambiguities of the Cold War of the mid-20th century, attacked the gross corporate power of a capitalist society and coined terms that are in common use today

John le Carré, the spy turned novelist, died last weekend, aged 89. Le Carré, who wrote 25 novels in six decades, shot to fame during the chilly depths of the Cold War as master of the spy thriller, before evolving into a scathing chronicler of the moral costs of globalisation.



Le Carré was born David John Moore Cornwell in Dorset on October 19 1931. His mother Olive fled the family home when he was five and he did not see her again until he was 21, instead enduring what he called “17 hugless years” with his father Ronnie, a tyrant and a conman who was jailed twice for fraud...