Rain causes pain for Durban’s buses

Ethekwini municipality is accusing its bus contractor’s staff of being accident prone and lackadaisical — including letting rain disable ticketing machines — as the two entities collide in court over the city’s woeful public transport system.



The contractor, Tansnat, owned by taxi boss Mandla Gcaba, launched urgent proceedings in the Durban high court two weeks ago to compel the municipality to provide it with the 450 buses it needs to run the bus service properly...