2020 politics: High drama amid heightened tensions

The politics of 2020 ended in dramatic fashion this week when the ANC’s integrity commission took on party president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he had avoided appearing before it for over 18 months. In a report leaked this week, ANC integrity commission chair George Mashamba slammed Ramaphosa, saying he had refused to appear before it to answer questions about his CR17 campaign funds.



Ramaphosa told the commission it was being dealt with by the courts. “It was therefore a great disappointment to the [commission] when the president explained to the chairperson of the commission that since this was a legal matter, he did not feel it was right to discuss the CR17 campaign funds until the legal matter was finalised,” Mashamba said in the report. It was the commission trying to show its teeth. Its admonition of Ramaphosa came a few weeks after the commission had recommended that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside until his corruption case was finalised...