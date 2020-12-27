ANC set for key face-off over 'defiant' Ace Magashule
27 December 2020 - 00:00
The first meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) in the new year will test whether the radical economic transformation (RET) faction’s fightback campaign is gaining steam or whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is winning the power battle in the party.
This is according to several political analysts who spoke to the Sunday Times about the power struggle in the ANC ahead of a meeting of its highest decision-making body between conferences in the first week of January. The meeting is expected to discuss a recommendation by the ANC’s integrity commission that secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside from his position until his corruption trial is concluded...
