News

Bluff residents bite back against mosquitoes — with fish

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
27 December 2020 - 00:00

A Durban community is turning to an unusual source to scratch an itch — guppies.

Residents on the Bluff are donating the small fish from their own ponds, buying them from pet shops and sourcing them in local waterways so they can be introduced into a swamp which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes — guppies’ favourite food...

