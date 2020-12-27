Cape residents still waiting for homes to be rebuilt — two years after blaze

Two years ago a fire destroyed 53 houses, but the families still wait for new ones

Dirkie van Rooy settles his good leg into the Wupperthal dust and recalls when he had to hobble to escape a raging wildfire.



“Balls of fire were falling,” he said, pointing at a cluster of singed palm trees that exploded into flame when a fire charged through the remote Cederberg town at around 3pm on December 30 2018...