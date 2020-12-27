Cape residents still waiting for homes to be rebuilt — two years after blaze
Two years ago a fire destroyed 53 houses, but the families still wait for new ones
27 December 2020 - 00:00
Dirkie van Rooy settles his good leg into the Wupperthal dust and recalls when he had to hobble to escape a raging wildfire.
“Balls of fire were falling,” he said, pointing at a cluster of singed palm trees that exploded into flame when a fire charged through the remote Cederberg town at around 3pm on December 30 2018...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.