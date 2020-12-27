Covid-19 put these citizens out of work, then other opportunities arose

The outlook was bleak when Charmaine Pingo was retrenched in August and her husband’s small business struggled to attract clients.



Working in the travel industry, which was particularly hard hit during lockdown because of travel restrictions and closed borders, Pingo, 59, of Albertskroon in Johannesburg, knew she had to come up with an alternative. So she turned to baking, harnessing the baking skills she learnt from her mother-in-law...