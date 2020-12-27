Festive season is full of grief for families of Covid-19 victims

Tragedy struck again in July with the death of Ngubethole’s aunt, Nwabisa Soyizwapi, who had arrived home from work in Port Elizabeth complaining she had a cold.

“She was so scared of Covid-19 because a lot of people she knew were losing their lives. My aunt died just days after she tested positive. She had been struggling to breathe.”

Songezo Jobela, of Port Elizabeth, had two cousins die of Covid-19. He also got Covid but survived.

“The first person to die was my cousin Don. He had called me to ask what remedies I had used. A couple of days later, I received a call that he had collapsed and died,” Jobela said.

Don, 33, an aircraft engineer, was fit and healthy. “He had never been sick,” said Jobela.

His other cousin, Zakhile, 51, died three weeks ago after testing positive for Covid-19. “He decided to go for a test because his girlfriend had tested positive,” said Jobela. “I was checking on him every day offering emotional support because it is important when you have the virus.”

“I got a call from his doctor telling me that his lungs were failing. I was in shock. I’m still in pain. Losing a loved one is never easy and the most painful thing is that you can’t bury your loved one with dignity. By the time you get to the gravesite, he has already been buried.”