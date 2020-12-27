News

From Collins Khosa to Zuma and Zondo, law keeps up in time of corona

27 December 2020 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin

“Our government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole of our people by its example.” These were the words of justice Louis Brandeis in a famous dissenting opinion involving a privacy case in the US Supreme Court in 1928.

They were quoted by the Constitutional Court in the judgment of its first case, S vs Makwanyane, which effectively abolished the death penalty in SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. 'If you don’t pay they rob you' - Call to prayer to take on racketeers News
  3. Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA News
  4. Covid-19 second wave: Now, not so lekker by the seaside News
  5. Festive offer: save 20% on a Sunday Times subscription or 30% on a gift voucher News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...