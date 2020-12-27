‘New wave’ Covid-19 curbs loom as hospitals fill up, oxygen is rationed

Dr Irene Boeddinghaus, an oncologist at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town, said patients were far sicker than in the first wave. ICU bed availability was dire and doctors and nurses were burnt out and sick with Covid, she said. Netcare CEO Richard Friedland said the company's hospitals were close to full because the simultaneous escalation of Covid cases across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal has been almost twice as fast as during the first wave.

"As a result of high patient volumes there will unfortunately be some delays when seeking treatment at certain of our emergency departments," he said. Netcare hospitals are seeing a higher demand for oxygenation of sick patients compared with the first wave, and there is rising alarm about potential oxygen shortages that have led to rationing at some public hospitals. Eleanor Roberts, Western Cape chair of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA, said nurses in the public and private sectors were under siege as they faced the dual pressure of sicker patients and oxygen shortages.

"Instead of having one person with oxygen for hours, hospitals now use oxygen sparingly. In some cases, patients are given oxygen for a short while, just to get them stable before it is taken away and given to more needy patients," she said. The South African Medical Association confirmed the lack of oxygen was among the issues putting doctors under stress.

Dr Andrea Mendelsohn, a senior Western Cape medical officer, wrote in an open letter to Cape Town this week: "Once the beds are full and oxygen used up - we are rapidly approaching that point - then my hospital and so many others will not be able to help. They will be clearing stations for corpses. This is my nightmare and yours.

"If hypoxic patients - where there's a lack of oxygen in the blood - are put on a waiting list for high-flow nasal oxygen, they are in all likelihood waiting to die, she wrote, appealing to people to wear masks, practise social distancing and socialise outdoors.

Dr Katrin Stüve, a senior internal medicine specialist at Helderberg Hospital in Somerset West, said people were "a lot sicker this time, with patients between 30 and 50, with no comorbidities, more critical and succumbing to the disease". She added: "In our hospital we have a small oxygen tank that used to be filled once a week, but now it gets filled every day."

Stüve faces daily choices about who to put on high-flow oxygen or transfer to Tygerberg Hospital for an ICU bed. "It is one of the most heartbreaking decisions . I have to make," she said.

"Sometimes it's easy … if, for instance, you have a young patient who is very sick and has no comorbidities versus an elderly person who has multiple comorbidities. The young person has better chances of surviving when put on a ventilator, but it becomes difficult when they score the same."