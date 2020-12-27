News

The A to Z of Covid-19: What we’ll always remember from the year of the pandemic

27 December 2020 - 00:00 By Tanya Farber and Nolo Moima
Here's the A to Z of the coronavirus, which has claimed millions of lives worldwide.
From asymptomatic to Zoom, here's the A to Z of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 75 million people and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

In SA, more than 900,000 cases have been reported thus far, with deaths passing the 25,000 mark.

CLICK HERE FOR THE HI-RES VERSION OF THE GRAPHIC BELOW

The A to Z of Covid-19 by TimesLIVE on Scribd

TimesLIVE and Reuters

