The A to Z of Covid-19: What we’ll always remember from the year of the pandemic
27 December 2020 - 00:00
From asymptomatic to Zoom, here's the A to Z of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 75 million people and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
In SA, more than 900,000 cases have been reported thus far, with deaths passing the 25,000 mark.
The A to Z of Covid-19 by TimesLIVE on Scribd
TimesLIVE and Reuters
