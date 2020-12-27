'When this Covid-19 wave is over, there is going to be a third and fourth wave'
27 December 2020 - 00:04
Glenda Gray, president of the Medical Research Council, urged South Africans this week to curb the spread of the new variant of Covid-19, warning that the country will be hit by recurring waves until a vaccine becomes available.
“As long as the virus is circulating, there will be variation … we need to understand that when this wave is over, there is going to be a third and fourth wave.” But, she said, this cycle is in our hands.
“People need gentle encouragement and peer pressure, not brutal policing, to encourage good behaviour to stop transmission. Until we have a vaccine, it is imperative to implement nonpharmaceutical interventions,” she said.
These are:
- Physical distancing, keeping 2m apart;
- Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth when you are in a public place;
- Ensuring good ventilation by meeting outdoors and having windows open in buildings and vehicles;
- Hand washing and sanitising frequently; and
- Staying at home if you feel sick.
