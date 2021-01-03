Heroes

Binmen win praise even as Covid-19 cuts into normal festive cheer

In the 30 Christmases he has been emptying bins, Faud Jassiem thought he had seen it all. But he has never seen as little festive refuse as he has in the past week.



“Christmas was different this year, we didn’t see a lot of wrapping stuff in the bins. I think this was because of Covid-19,” said the 55-year-old driver-supervisor who was in charge of the City of Cape Town refuse truck the Sunday Times followed on Tuesday...