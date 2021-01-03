Fight over 'Faustian pact' rattles ANC anew
Party starts tense debate over internal election fundraising
03 January 2021 - 00:02
The ANC, seeking ways to end vote-buying and other internal financial abuses, has revived its perennial debate about whether its leaders should be allowed to publicly campaign for party positions such as the presidency.
A discussion document recently prepared for the national general council (NGC) - which conducts a midterm review of party policy - says "money politics" during campaigning puts the ANC at risk of "being auctioned at all levels"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.