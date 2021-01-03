Fight over 'Faustian pact' rattles ANC anew

Party starts tense debate over internal election fundraising

The ANC, seeking ways to end vote-buying and other internal financial abuses, has revived its perennial debate about whether its leaders should be allowed to publicly campaign for party positions such as the presidency.



A discussion document recently prepared for the national general council (NGC) - which conducts a midterm review of party policy - says "money politics" during campaigning puts the ANC at risk of "being auctioned at all levels"...