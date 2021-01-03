'I blame Savanna drinkers': Cider gets Covid-19 bad apple rap

When it comes to consequences it's always easier if someone else is to blame - and it looks like Mzansi is blaming the level 3 lockdown on cider drinkers, specifically those taking part in the unofficial "Savanna challenge".

The social media craze, which has been popular for several weeks, encourages party-goers to post photos of themselves with bottles of cider balancing on their heads, chins or backs.

There's been a backlash to the craze since Monday's announcement of a return to level 3 lockdown, but Distell, which makes Savanna, has distanced itself from the row, saying the challenge is nothing to do with the company.

When he announced the stricter lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "Infections are on the rise in part because, as humans, we are social beings and have a need to socialise with one another … The rapid rise in infections is being fuelled by

so-called super-spreader events, including end-of-year functions, family and social gatherings, and music and cultural events."