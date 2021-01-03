Living on the frontline: a Durban hospital doctor’s day

But now it’s different, because I know I’m lying to some of them. Normally I’m a very imposing figure, but one can imagine seeing me in full PPE trying to reassure someone, and for that person, finding hope with me looking like that will be very difficult.

I sit down and go through each file again. Write up about six different meds for the patients, hoping that it will alter the course they’re on.

I glance outside. The line to get in has doubled. More than 20 patients waiting. I review those whose results are ready, and discharge three. Another five waiting for beds, 10 in total now waiting. I rearrange the files from most sick to least sick, knowing that really they are all sick and all need beds.

My nurse, trying to find beds up to Harrismith, looks at me in distress. He’s only found three so far. I look for blood results. They are not ready. I shout at the nurses to move faster and get the results, because now there are 30 people waiting in line. I feel guilty because I know these nurses are giving their best.

I urge everyone to work harder, faster, because our patients need us. They can’t, they haven’t had a sip of water yet or gone to the loo.

Bloods and X-rays are ready. I discharge five patients. Two more patients are added to the waiting-for-beds list. My nurse asks me if I’ve had something to eat. “No time for that,” I say, and move to the next patient.

The next doctor arrives. I tell him, “Don’t worry about those I’ve seen, I’ll sort them out. See the new patients.”

He doesn’t have any empty beds to see new patients. I get a call. A friend I grew up with can’t breathe. They’re on their way to the hospital. They arrive. He gasps for air. We get a bed as it’s now life or death, so he goes up to the top of the waiting-to-get-in list.

I’m afraid I may have to ventilate one of my closest friends. I start his treatment. Thank God he responds to treatment. No need for intubation. He’s stable. I tell his wife he’s OK over the phone. She’s crying.

I see the rest of my patients whose results are ready. I walk out head down as I’m exhausted, but people are still waiting for help. I’m mentally and physically exhausted. I open a new bin bag in the car, throw all my reusable PPE in and seal it. Spray my shoes and pants bottoms with sanitiser.