‘Magnificent 5’ keep hope & Champ alive
03 January 2021 - 00:00
In a taxing year for humans, animals received only leftover sympathy. But the love five young Cape Town boys showed for a dying dog gave people and their best friends a desperately needed injection of hope.
Early in September, the boys from Philippi — Zubenathi Bikhwe, 7, Luniko Mqombeni, Onke Mantambo and Angcobile Msutu, all 9, and Sibabalo Mphithizeli, 10, found a pure-bred labrador lying under a bush waiting for death to end what was truly a dog’s life. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.