‘Magnificent 5’ keep hope & Champ alive

In a taxing year for humans, animals received only leftover sympathy. But the love five young Cape Town boys showed for a dying dog gave people and their best friends a desperately needed injection of hope.



Early in September, the boys from Philippi — Zubenathi Bikhwe, 7, Luniko Mqombeni, Onke Mantambo and Angcobile Msutu, all 9, and Sibabalo Mphithizeli, 10, found a pure-bred labrador lying under a bush waiting for death to end what was truly a dog’s life. ..