Matric exam markers fear contracting Covid-19 at marking centres

A teacher who has been appointed as a senior marker said she had heard of many teachers who were refusing to take part out of fear of contracting the virus. “They are not willing to risk their lives.”

She said one of the biggest fears discussed on WhatsApp chat groups was contracting the virus through the handling of answer scripts.

“The script goes from the marker to the senior marker and then to the deputy chief marker and to the chief marker. There is the risk of picking up the virus from the paper.”

Another concern was that in some centres there would be about 500 markers at the venue.

“Some are saying that if there is going to be so many markers at one venue, it can be labelled as a ‘superspreader’ event.”