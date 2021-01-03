Ramaphosa's mask blunder, 'Mini Meltdown': SA found laughter amid the tears

A khaki safari suit, a burnt-out Mini, saliva on the paper and people opening their hearts and pockets to those in need — these are some of the stories that have made hearts sing in a year of hardship and tragedy.



Brent Lindeque, founder of the good news website Good Things Guy, says a barrage of happy stories landed on his desk in 2020, but some really stood out...