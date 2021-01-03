Crime
WATCH | ‘It’s a full-on war’: SA's avocado farms targeted by crime syndicates
Armed syndicates mount raids on avocado pear farms
03 January 2021 - 00:00
In the dead of night, an armed security guard makes his rounds. His job is to safeguard valuable stock targeted by crime syndicates.
The object of his protection is not a fleet of vehicles, a warehouse of electronics or a vault of jewellery. It is an orchard of avocado pears, dubbed “green gold”...
