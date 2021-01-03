Crime

WATCH | ‘It’s a full-on war’: SA's avocado farms targeted by crime syndicates

Armed syndicates mount raids on avocado pear farms

In the dead of night, an armed security guard makes his rounds. His job is to safeguard valuable stock targeted by crime syndicates.



The object of his protection is not a fleet of vehicles, a warehouse of electronics or a vault of jewellery. It is an orchard of avocado pears, dubbed “green gold”...