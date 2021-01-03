'We are tired now, we need our own houses': Masiphumelele residents after shack fire

The blackened tree flanking Faith Dube’s corrugated iron shack sags like the question mark over her life. Has she been lucky or not?



Flames from a raging shack fire, which two weeks ago obliterated almost her entire neighbourhood of more than 1,000 homes in Cape Town, stopped just 2m from her front door. But she lost most of her possessions anyway — thieves carried them off while she was evacuating. ..