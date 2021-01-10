Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector
10 January 2021 - 00:29
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has become the latest powerful political figure to take on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane by threatening to challenge her findings against him in court.
Magashule has told Mkhwebane he is considering legal action over her report on the Vrede dairy farm project that made adverse findings against him...
