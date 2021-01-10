Covid-19 patients put faith in illegal drug

Each time Kouthar Davids swallows ivermectin to soothe her aching body while recovering from the ravages of Covid-19, she is flouting regulations because the drug is deemed unfit for human consumption in the treatment of the virus.

But for the first time in about a month the Cape Town conveyancing paralegal is finally feeling relief from debilitating migraines, body aches and nausea. She claims it is due to the antiparasitic medicine, which is used on livestock but is increasingly being used by people around the world to combat the effects of Covid-19.

However, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) prohibited the drug for human consumption last month after it emerged on several social media platforms that it was being promoted as having "cured" people of Covid-19.

Sahpra warns that the drug's side effects include rashes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pains, dizziness, limb swelling and liver injury.

Davids, 26, spent over a week receiving oxygen in hospital after she contracted Covid-19 pneumonia, and continued to experience harsh symptoms after she was discharged.

"I decided to use myself as a guinea pig because I could not bear the Covid-19 symptoms anymore."