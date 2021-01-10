Covid-19 vaccine: SA's race to nab the jab hots up

The deal comes as SA records massive spikes in infections. By Friday, SA had 212,226 active cases of Covid-19 - meaning one person in every 280 has the virus.

Total infections to date are at 1,192,570, which means one person in every 50 has received a positive test. The true number of infections is believed to be much higher.

On Friday SA chalked up its highest daily number of new confirmed infections - 21,998 - and the highest daily death tally (616) not accompanied by an explanation attributing this to a data backlog.

New mortality records were set 13 times in the 17 days between December 22 and Friday, and the 11 days with the highest number of new infections have all occurred since December 23.

Active infections have grown more than sixfold since a low of 33,753 on November 12, and are now 22% higher than they were at the peak of the first wave in July 2020.

Some hospitals this week confirmed having to turn away critically ill Covid-19 patients due to a shortage of staff and beds.

Mkhize said the plan is to vaccinate 40% of the population over 12 months.

"We have not wasted time and South Africans need to be assured that everything is on course. When the president said April [for the first vaccine], it was because Covax said the earliest they can deliver is April.

"Now we have a batch coming, we can deliver in January. People need to understand that we are handling this issue with urgency and a sense of responsibility."

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been registered with the South African Health Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), but Mkhize said this will not cause delays in the rollout.

"Sahpra will use reliance where vaccines are recognised by regulators that we have a written relationship with, plus the World Health Organisation."

Mkhize said the government is at an advanced negotiation stage with other manufacturers.

"We had not done that at the beginning because we needed to see which vaccines are becoming successful. Other countries put bets before vaccines came out. For us it would have been irresponsible to do that when we don't have resources. We couldn't afford to do that."