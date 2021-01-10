Death in the dark deep

Jonathan Ancer revisits the fatal cave dive that shocked the world 16 years ago, a tragedy that still haunts him

I drove to the top of a hill on the outskirts of Danielskuil, a tiny middle-of-nowhere town in the Northern Cape. I’d been told that if the wind blew in a certain way there may be cellphone reception at the top of the hill. I was in luck. I had two bars. I phoned the newspaper I was working for and told the news editor that the impossible had happened: Dave Shaw, the diver who was making a daring attempt to recover the body of Deon Dreyer from the bottom of Boesman’s Cave, had failed to resurface.



“Shit,” the news editor responded. “We were going to give you 350 words on page 3. But this is now the page 1 lead. I’ll need 850 words … you have an hour.”..